KTR to launch development works worth Rs 615 cr in Karimnagar

Karimnagar: Municipal Administration Minister K Taraka Rama Rao would inaugurate development works worth Rs 615 crore in Karimnagar city on Thursday, informed BC Welfare and Civil Supplies Minister Gangula Kamalakar on Wednesday.

Speaking to media persons here on Wednesday, he said Chief Minister KCR has allotted ten acres of land in Padma Nagar in the heart of Karimnagar for the construction of a temple of Lord Venteshwara.

The Bhoomi Puja for the construction of the temple would be conducted within two months to start work and the temple would be made available to the public within 18 months. Kamalakar thanked the Chief Minister for allocating land for the Sri Venkateswara Swamy Temple.

The Minister said that traffic islands and four new junctions would be developed in the city. The tender process for traffic signals installation has been completed. Bhoomi Puja would be done for a dumping yard work to be undertaken with Rs 18 crore on nine acres of land in the city.

Foundation stone would be laid for drainage works to be taken up in the entire city with Rs 133 crore. KTR will also launch modernisation works of roads, integrated markets, CC roads, and digital library, Kamalakar said.

KTR would also lay the foundation stone for Manair Riverfront works, fountain structures, speed boats and others. The Maneru Riverfront work would be completed in 18 months.

KTR would arrive at Algunoor at 11 am on Thursday for the district tour, the Minister said. Kamalakar said they have inspected 30 acres of land near Satavahana University near Ujwala Park as well as 46 acres of land belonging to the Seed Company in Kottapalli for the Medical College sanctioned for the district and work would start soon.

Choppadandi MLA Shankar Ravi Shankar said that Minister KTR would lay the foundation stone for the development work to be undertaken with Rs 60 crore at Choppadandi.

The meeting was attended by MLC Padi Kaushik Reddy, ZP chairperson Kanumalla Vijaya, MLAs Rasamai Balakishan, Sunke Ravishankar, SDUA chairman GV Ramakrishna Rao and Mayor Y. Sunil Rao, Deputy Mayor Challa Swaruparani and others.