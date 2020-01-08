KTR turns chauffeur to 2 IT honchos

Warangal: It was a pleasant surprise for the CEO of Tech Mahindra C P Gurnani and Executive Chairman of Cyient BVR Mohan Reddy, when they found IT Minister K T Rama Rao himself chauffeuring them from the helipad to the Special Economic Zone (SEZ) at Madikonda where they turned over a new leaf in Warangal chapter on Tuesday.

It was an occasion to remember for the local pool of engineering talent with the two IT tycoons – the Tech Mahindra, one of the top digital firms globally, opening its new delivery centre, and the Cyient, a global engineering and digital solutions provider, expanding its existing development centre by establishing a state-of-art facility – launching their footprint in Warangal.

The IT Minister's gesture was spontaneous when he along with the two IT honchos landed on the campus of National Institute of Technology (NIT).

After the customary welcome proceedings, KTR straightaway drove Gurnani and Mohan Reddy to Madikonda SEZ in the Mercedez-Benz. The car is believed to be of Mohan Reddy.

Telangana State Industrial Infrastructure Corporation

(TSIIC) Vice Chairman & Managing Director E V Narsimha Reddy was also in the car.

It may be recalled here KTR had in the past drove UNEP Executive Director Herrick Soleheim to the Secretariat in Hyderabad in an electric car, and test drove a Tesla Model X.

On the other hand, KTR's arrival to Warangal after a long time amid widespread speculation that he would be crowned CM soon, a galaxy of TRS leaders appeared to have made all efforts to catch his imagination.

This apart, hundreds of techies including those already working with the Cyient too jostled with each other to see KTR.