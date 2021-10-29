  • Menu
KTR urges MBDA to explore tie-up for foray into Telangana

x

Highlights

Hyderabad: Promoting investment opportunities in Paris, Industries Minister KT Rama Rao on Thursday urged the MBDA, a world leader in missiles and missile systems, to explore prospective collaboration for manufacturing in the State.

On day-two of the visit, the Telangana delegation, headed by KTR, held a series of meetings and interacted with various CEOs and industry heads in Paris on Thursday.

The delegation held a formal meeting with MBDA's top management team comprising directors Boris Solomiac, Pol Neil Le Livec, and senior vice-president Asia and India Jean-Marc Peyraud.

MBDA is the world leader in missiles and missile systems with its headquarters in Paris.

