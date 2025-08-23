KTR Urges OpenAI to Establish Operations in Hyderabad

Former Telangana minister and BRS working president K.T. Rama Rao (KTR) has extended an invitation to OpenAI's CEO, Sam Altman, to launch the company's operations in Hyderabad. KTR made the appeal following Altman's announcement of plans to set up an office in India, during which he expressed hope that Hyderabad could serve as the starting point.

Welcoming Altman to the city, KTR highlighted that Altman would be visiting India next month and emphasised Hyderabad's position as a crucial gateway to the country. He described the city as an ideal hub for renowned companies like OpenAI, citing its vibrant innovation ecosystem, which includes initiatives such as T-Hub, WE-Hub, T-Works, the Telangana State Innovation Cell, and the Research and Innovation Circle of Hyderabad.

KTR noted that Hyderabad has become a magnet for numerous global tech giants, including Microsoft, Google, Amazon, Meta, Apple, and Qualcomm, and has a wealth of talent in the technology and startup sectors. Over the past decade, the Telangana government has taken significant steps to position the state as the AI capital of India, including declaring 2020 as the "Year of AI" and launching various AI-driven programmes.

KTR concluded that the blend of talent, innovation, groundbreaking discoveries, and global connectivity present in Hyderabad will play a vital role in propelling the AI revolution forward.