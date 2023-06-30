KTR urges people to rally behind BRS

Tirumalagiri (Suryapet): MAUD and IT Minister KT Rama Rao launched a scathing attack on Congress leaders, refuting their allegations of lack of development and stressing the transformative impact effected by the BRS government in Tungaturthi constituency.

KTR questioned the credibility of Congress leaders and their track record of empty promises. He accused them of destroying Telangana during their 50-year reign and condemned their alleged indifference towards eradicating the issue of fluorosis in the erstwhile Nalgonda district. He cautioned the people against getting influenced by the false promises of the Congress.

KTR pointed out that the constituency had become a thriving agricultural hub, with 1.5 lakh acres of previously unstable land now secured through the Kaleshwaram project. He proudly announced that the government had provided support pensions to 49,130 people in Tungaturthi, ensuring the welfare of its residents. He accused the Congress leaders of being power-hungry and shedding crocodile tears for political gain. He appealed to the people to rally behind MLA Gadari Kishore Kumar, who had been tirelessly working for the development of Tungaturthi.

Minister Jagdish Reddy highlighted the remarkable progress and development witnessed in Hyderabad, attributing it to KTR’s exceptional skills and expertise. He underlined the growing popularity of the BRS schemes, which gained recognition even in Maharashtra.

The ministers earlier laid foundation stones for Rs 80 crore development projects in Tirumalagiri.