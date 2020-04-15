KTR visits red zone area in Vemulawada

Sircilla: Municipal Administration and Urban Development Minister KT Rama Rao on Wednesday paid a surprise visit to Rajanna Sircilla district and inspected the purchasing centre at Gudem village of Mustabad mandal and Red Zone area in Vemulawada town.

After inspecting the purchasing centre, the Minister assured the farmers that the government is ready to purchase every grain produced by them. He urged them to maintain social distance at the purchasing centres when they come to sell their produce and suggested the officials to make all arrangements at the purchasing centre so as not to create inconvenience to the farmers.

Asking the farmers to cooperate with the officials at the purchasing centres, KTR told them that the officials will purchase the grains as per the tokens issued to them. The farmers must check the moisture content before bringing their produce to the purchasing centres, he suggested.

Later, the IT Minister visited the temple town of Vemulawada and inspected the Red zone area – Subhash Nagar - where one person was tested positive for Covid-19 and shifted to Gandhi Hospital for further treatment. The Minister inspected the area and interacted with the people living in the colony. He gave a few suggestions to the police officials regarding the seizing of the area.

He enquired the people living in Red Zone area about the problems they are facing with and the arrangements made by the officials and facilities provided for their convenience during the lockdown period. He informed the colony people to prevent the spread of coronavirus, the areas have been seized for their safety and asked them to maintain social distance when they come out and wear masks without fail.

District Collector D Krishna Bhaskar, Superintendent of Police Rahul Hegde and District Medical and Health Officer Dr Chandrashekar were present along with others.