KTR welcomes BJP's move to invite applications for Rs 15 lakh to each citizen

TRS working president and Municipal Administration and Urban Development minister KT Rama Rao on Tuesday welcomed BJP Telangana move of inviting applications for Rs 15 lakh to each citizen as assured by the Prime Minister Narendra Modi.



The minister in a tweet said, "Request all eligible Telangana residents to send their applications to BJP Leaders for receiving this benefit DhanaDhan into their JanDhan accounts."



KT Rama Rao's tweet was in a response to the BJP state president's applications invite who asked the people to submit the applications to the government. "The applications of all those eligible for the benefits of government scheme will be sent to the centre," Bandi Sanjay tweeted announcing the kick-starting of 'Applications Movement' from Karimnagar.

