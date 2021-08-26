KTR’s gesture to poor IITian

Hanumakonda: Minister for IT, MA&UD and Industries KT Rama Rao continues to lend a helping hand to IIT student Mekala Anjali who hails from Hasanparthy in Hanumakonda district.

Anjali secured a seat in IIT-Indore two years ago. Then she sought financial support from KTR to continue her education. KTR who agreed to pay her tuition fee has been funding her educational expenses in a personal capacity.

In Hyderabad on Wednesday, he handed over a cheque towards payment of Anjali's tuition for the current and the final year of her education next year in the presence of her parents. Further, KTR enquired about Anjali's studies and her future plan.