KTR's 'open' letter poses questions to Amit Shah on assurances

Hyderabad: Ahead of Union Home minister Amit Shah's visit to Hyderabad on Saturday, TRS working president and Industry Minister KT Rama Rao shot off an 'open' letter to him, demanding to solve pending State issues. KTR posed 27 questions to Amit Shah in the letter. He demanded Shah to address issues if the BJP-led government is sincere towards the Telangana development. Rao alleged that the Centre did not fulfil the assurances given to the State. The State got injustice on all fronts and the Prime minister Narendra Modi's and Amit shah's home State - Gujarat was receiving flood of Central funds.

The TRS leader warned that the BJP will pay huge price if the Centre continues to exhibit 'step motherly' attitude towards Telangana. He said the Centre has given some specific assurances to the State in the AP Reorganisation Act. Why the Centre was not fulfilling the promise of the establishment of a coach factory in Kazipet and set up a coach factory in Gujarat with Rs 20,000 crore, he asked.

The Centre did not establish any big educational institution like IIM, Tribal University, Navodaya Vidyalayas. Not a single medical college has been sanctioned for Telangana since the BJP came to power. As a result, millions of Telangana students could not pursue MBBS study.

According to the Reorganisation Act, the Centre should set up a steel factory at Bayyaram. Why it is showing partisan attitude towards Telangana and not committed to State development, he questioned. Industrial subsidies were also not extended to the State, KTR alleged. He questioned Amit shah for scrapping the ITIR project in Hyderabad. Why the Centre did not sanction software technology parks for IT development in Telangana, he said.

Former Union minister Sushma Swaraj had promised to accord national status to the Palamuru Rangareddy Lift Irrigation Scheme in 2014 Assembly elections. "Why have you not kept your promise even years after coming to power," he said.

Water allocations, special assistance to State after AP bifurcation, special funds for the Mission Kakatiya and Mission Bhagiratha and defence lands to construct skyways in Hyderabad remained unfulfilled, the letter said.