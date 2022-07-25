KTR's portrait made with 40,000 coins

Hyderabad: The ruling TRS party leaders and activists competed with each other in organising the birthday celebrations of IT and Municipal Administration Minister K T Rama Rao in a grand manner.

One fan Atimamula Ramakrishna belonging to Kamareddy prepared a 30-feet picture of KTR Rao with coins and hung it in the Ghantasala pranganam in Ravindra Bharathi, here. He expressed his love for KTR by scripting "Happy Birthday KTR" on the portrait. He is Atimamula. He got it prepared by noted Rangoli painter of Hyderabad Vijay Bhaskar and repared the KTR portrait with 40,000 coins. The artists toiled for 20 hours to make the novel art piece.

The visitors in Ravindra Bharathi competed with each other to take a shot at KTR portrait.