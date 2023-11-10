Kukatpally BRS MLA campaigns in Maitri Nagar, asks to vote for BRS

Kukatpally BRS MLA Madhavaram Krishna Rao along with Corporator Jupalli Satyanarayana held a meeting with the colony association members in Maitri Nagar, ABV Puram Dayar Guda and other areas of Kukatpally Division. On this occasion, MLA Madhavaram Krishna Rao said that with the help of Chief Minister KCR and Minister KTR, Kukatpally Constituency has been developed with around 9,000 crore rupees.

He said that Kukatpally constituency is progressing in all aspects be it preserving temples, mosques, churches and supplying of water or building infrastructure like roads and drainages. He said welfare schemes are also going to every house. He said that people are very happy with the schemes like CM Relief Fund.

Taking a dig at the Congress, he said that Congress and BJP parties which ruled for many years have done nothing to the people. He said instead of local leaders, parachute leaders are being sent from some where to compete. He said that Telangana state is moving forward and is at the forefront in terms of law and order in the last ten years.































