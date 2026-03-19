Kulsumpura police bust adulterated pickle making unit

In an another major crackdown against food adulteration, the City Police, while conducting proactive patrolling to ensure public health and safety, have busted an illegal and unhygienic pickle manufacturing unit in Jiyaguda. Kulsumpura police apprehended two individuals for preparing and selling adulterated pickles without a valid licence.

The arrested persons were identified as N Narsimha (54), and N Naresh (45) both residents of Jiyaguda. Police seized 72 drums of various pickles, including lemon, red chilli, raw tamarind, amla and sorrel, six drums of tomato and tamarind paste, a small drum of ginger-garlic paste and other material.

According to police, on March 18, Kulsumpura Sub-Inspector M Narsimha and his team, while patrolling the Jiyaguda area, inspected a godown located at Venkateshwara Nagar.

They discovered two persons operating a large-scale pickle manufacturing unit under extremely unhygienic conditions. The accused were found using spoiled vegetables and low-quality raw materials to prepare pickles, which were then sold to local stores at cheap prices, posing a severe health risk to the public.

Police registered a case U/s 318(4), 274, 275 BNS at Kulsumpura Police Station. Further investigation is underway.

The public is advised to be cautious of food products sold at unusually low prices and without proper certification.