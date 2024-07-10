Kurian Committee to visits Telangana for Fact-Finding on Congress failure in Telangana

The All India Congress Committee (AICC) has established fact-finding committees in multiple states, including Madhya Pradesh, Chhattisgarh, Odisha, Delhi, Uttarakhand, Himachal Pradesh, Karnataka, and Telangana, to investigate the party's failure in the recent parliamentary elections. The Kurian Committee has been appointed specifically for Telangana, with members Kurien, Rakhibul Hussain, and Pargat Singh leading the inquiry.

The Kurian Committee will be conducting interviews with various Congress leaders in Telangana and is expected to spend two or three days in the state, visiting numerous constituencies. The Congress party, which performed well in the Telangana Assembly elections, faced a surprising defeat in the parliamentary elections shortly after. The Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) managed to secure an equal number of seats as Congress, almost pushing them into second place.

The sudden turn of events has raised questions about how the Congress party could have lost so drastically in such a short span of time. The establishment of the fact-finding committee signifies the party's commitment to understanding the root causes of their election failure. The findings of the committee are eagerly awaited and could shed light on the factors contributing to the unexpected results.