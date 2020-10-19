L Ramana re-elected as Telangana TDP president

X
TDP chief N Chandrababu Naidu on Monday announced that L Ramana will continue as the party president of Telangana.

Telangana TDP president: TDP chief N Chandrababu Naidu on Monday announced that L Ramana will continue as the party president of Telangana. It is aware that the TDP leaders were demanding the party chief to announce new president to Telangana TDP. There had been an internal dispute among the party leaders.

However, considering L Ramana as a strong leader from Backward Class who also bore all the responsibilities of the party in Telangana when it is having a hard time, Chandrababu Naidu re-elected him as the party president.

Naidu also announced Kothakota Dayakar Reddy as the party national chief secretary and Mocha Nageshwar Rao, MLA of Ashwaraopet as national vice-president of the party.

Meanwhile, senior leaders Ravula Chandrasekhar Reddy, Aravind Kumar Goud, L Ramana were made as members of politburo from Telangana. Tirunagari Sharath Jyothsna and Nannuri Narsireddy were appointed as the party national spokespersons.

