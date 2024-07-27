Lack of ministerial coordination leaves NREGS contractual employees in limbo

Khammam: The lack of coordination among relevant ministers has left Mahatma Gandhi NREGS contractual employees, who have been demanding the adoption of a pay scale, in a precarious situation.

Technical assistants, computer operators, engineering consultants, and assistant programme officers (APOs) have long demanded the implementation of a pay scale. LP Ramaiah, the State general secretary of the MGNREGS Technical Assistants Association, highlighted that the Congress party promised a wage scale implementation before coming to power.

On February 2, during a meeting in Adilabad district, Panchayati Raj and Rural Development Minister DAnasuya(Seethakka) had announced the implementation of a pay scale for the NREGS contractual staff.

Following the announcement, the Panchayat Raj department forwarded the proposal to the Finance department, where Special Chief Secretary (Finance) K Rama Krishna Rao cleared it before the Lok Sabha elections. However, the government could not issue an official order due to the election code of conduct.

Recently, when Association leaders met with Minister Seethakka in Hyderabad, she assured them that the pay scale would be implemented after August 15.

In contrast, however, when the Association leaders met Deputy Chief Minister Bhatti Vikramarka, who oversees the Finance department, in February and again on July 9, he stated that a Cabinet sub-committee would be set up to address the issue. He stated that a decision would be made based on the sub-committee’s report.

Ramaiah pointed out the inconsistency in responses, noting that Minister Seethakka denied the existence of any sub-committee. “There seems to be a serious lack of coordination among the ministers, or they want to drag on the issue,” he complained.

There are approximately 4,000 NREGS contractual employees in Telangana. In addition to the pay scale, these employees are also requesting a post-retirement benefit of Rs 5 lakh, like the Rs 2 lakh retirement benefit announced for Anganwadi workers.

