Lady Home Guard in Rajanna Sircilla District Arrested for Blackmailing

Rajanna Sircilla district, a lady home guard from Vemulawada, identified as Anusha, has been arrested for blackmailing a retired Assistant Engineer. Anusha allegedly targeted wealthy individuals, claiming that her husband's health was deteriorating, and demanded large sums of money, ranging in the lakhs.

Anusha first approached retired AE Dwarka Shekhar and borrowed Rs. 3,50,000 under the pretext of needing financial help due to her husband's health issues. However, when Shekhar sought to reclaim the money, Anusha reportedly created morphed photos of herself with Shekhar, falsely implying that they were married, and blackmailed him.

In another instance, she demanded Rs. 5 lakh from Shekhar, threatening to tarnish his reputation. Fearing for his dignity, Shekhar complied. However, when Anusha made yet another demand for Rs. 3 lakh, Shekhar finally decided to report the matter to the police.

During the investigation, it was revealed that Anusha used the morphed photos to instill fear and pressure her victims into paying. The police have arrested Anusha and remanded her in custody.