Lagarcharla Farmers Deny Involvement in Collector Attack Case, Claim Unjust Arrest

Sangareddy : In a fresh turn of events, farmers from Lagarcharla have denied any involvement in the recent attack on the Sangareddy district collector. They have strongly asserted that they were unjustly arrested by the police, who allegedly came to their homes in the dead of night.

The farmers, speaking to the media, clarified that they had no connection to the incident and expressed their outrage over what they described as an unfair arrest. They claimed that the authorities had made no attempt to ascertain the truth before taking them into custody.

"Our lands are our livelihood, and we will not let go of them, even if it costs us our lives," one of the farmers said. The community expressed firm opposition to any plans to acquire their lands for the controversial Industry Corridor project, stating that they would not part with their property under any circumstances.

The farmers' statements have raised questions about the ongoing land acquisition processes and the tensions that have been brewing over the potential displacement of local communities for industrial development. The issue of forced land acquisition has been a contentious topic, and the farmers of Lagarcharla remain resolute in their stance against losing their ancestral lands for the project.

As investigations into the collector attack case continue, the farmers' claims have added a new layer of complexity to an already volatile situation.