Lakes turn vibrant venues for Sankranti as multi-hued kites dot city skyline

This Sankranti, restored lakes in the city became vibrant venues for the Kite festival. Bathukamma Kunta in Amberpet and Nallacheruvu in Kukatpally turned into a lively canvas of colours on Wednesday as several kites soared high in the sky, drawing cheers from children and residents alike. The festive atmosphere marked a symbolic celebration of the lake’s transformation following its restoration by HYDRAA.

Colorful kites adorned the sky as families came together to honor the rejuvenated lakes, creating a joyful occasion for residents. Once plagued by encroachments and pollution, the lake hosted a kite festival that attracted large crowds, highlighting the success of lake restoration initiatives in the city.

On Wednesday, after the locals were invited, the HDYRAA Commissioner AV Ranganath, participated in the kite festival at Nallacheruvu in Kukatpally. He flew kites along with the residents.

Ranganath mentioned that when the lake expansion project commenced in September 2024, it faced significant protests. However, today a celebratory mood has emerged. He noted that the lake, which had diminished to 16 acres because of encroachments, has now been enlarged to 30 acres. He also pointed out that the silt, which had built up to 10 feet, has been cleared away, enabling the lake to thrive once more.

He conveyed immense joy that numerous individuals are traveling from distances of up to 5 kilometers to participate in this event. He mentioned that they are setting up shuttle courts, community halls, yoga centers, cycle tracks, pickleball, and a variety of other sports facilities. All of these will be made available for public use at no cost.

Earlier on Tuesday, at Bathukamma Kunta in Amberpet, Ranganath along with senior Congress leader V Hanumantha Rao flew kites, adding to the enthusiasm of the gathering. Locals expressed joy over the dramatic change in their surroundings after encroachments were removed and Bathukamma Kunta was restored.

Many residents shared sweets and thanked HYDRAA officials for reviving the lake, noting improvements in the local environment. Addressing residents, Ranganath assured that additional amenities would soon be provided around the lake. The upgrades will include - equipment for women and children, more benches for senior citizens, public toilets for visitors and rest rooms for security personnel.

Meanwhile, Ranganath also inspected the final phase of works during a night visit on Tuesday and issued directions to make the lake ready for public opening soon after the festive season.

The Commissioner walked nearly two kilometers along the lake bund, closely reviewing the infrastructure created as part of the rejuvenation project. He interacted with local residents and instructed officials to incorporate their suggestions to further improve amenities around the lake.

Officials were instructed to complete the remaining works at the earliest and ensure that the rejuvenated lake is fully prepared for inauguration and public access soon after the festival season.

The remaining five lakes will be made accessible to the public within the next one or two months. Additionally, work on 14 more lakes is planned to be taken up later this year across Hyderabad.