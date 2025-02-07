Live
Lalithaa Jewellery to open new showroom
Khammam: Lalithaa Jewellery will proudly launch its presence in Khammam. From the classic to the contemporary, our endless range of exquisite jewellery will be on a grand display across the majestic showroom, the 60th in their chain will be inaugurated on Saturday at 10 am.
The lighting of lamp will be done by Deputy Chief Minister Mallu Bhatti Vikramarka Garu along with Ministers Tummala Nageswara Rao, Ponguleti Srinivas Reddy, MP Ramasahayam Raghuram Reddy, mayor Punukollu Neeraja, and deputy mayor Fathima Zohara Shaik Garu, among others.
