Land encroachments with false documents reported in Wanaparthy

Government lands in wanaparthy district are left unprotected. Government lands are being encroached in many areas of wanaparthy district due to the greed of land grabbers and the laxity of the officials. Although measures have been taken in some areas due to people's complaints, other areas have remained problematic. Wanaparthy district geographically has a high percentage of hills, ponds and forest area. These conditions have come together well for land grabbers. After the formation of Telangana state, the land prices got wings with the formation of districts. As part of the formation of districts, the wanaparthy lands have not been returned due to the new wanaparthy district.

As a result, all the land grabbers in wanaparthy district encroached on the government lands. Incidents of deceiving many innocent people by setting up ventures without any permits by buying patta lands adjacent to government lands at low prices and encroaching on government lands are horrifying. In the past, due to the need for government building constructions, many innocent people fell on the road after identifying government lands and removing illegal ventures and taking up government constructions. There are many incidents of cheating by selling the plots in the ventures without permits and selling the plots after setting their own rules. In the past, it is also known that the officials of the registration department were attacked in the same matter.

Srinivasapuram village of wanaparthy mandal has a large number of government lands. The main reason for this is that the surrounding areas of Srinivasapuram village are all government lands. In the suburbs of the village, many farmers who own patta land have been encroaching on the government land adjacent to their land. Previous governments have brought the Dharani website by registering land records online. In this case, some government lands were changed in their name, but some remained in their possession even though they were identified as government lands.

Some people who thought this was the same, converted the government lands into plots and sold them with false documents and made money. Many people are alleging that all the Lavani patta lands around it in survey number 200, 201 adjacent to Jangalagutta in the suburb of Srinivasapuram and survey number 55 in the suburb of wanaparthy have also been encroached. Many people have suggested that they should be taken over by the government because they have encroached the land of Lawani patta and made it into plots and started illegal constructions. In that survey number, it is suggested that the encroached government lands can be identified and utilized for government needs.

All the government lands are being looted by taming the officials with political clout. People who don't recognize any of this are losing lakhs by believing the tricks told by illegals. Even now, people are demanding that the authorities recognize the government lands and take special measures to protect them.