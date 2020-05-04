Laughter sessions go digital amid lockdown

Hyderabad: Doing anything including cracking jokes, antics etc, to bring laughter to others is a crucial aspect of life, for laughter is a strong medicine - it improves both our physiological and emotional state.

It lightens moods and inspires hope. It also makes give up anger and easily forgive. Every year, the World Laughter Day is celebrated on May 3.

Laughter clubs across the city gather around parks and playground to practice and celebrate laughter sessions. However it was not to be on Sunday as ban on meetings or grouping is in force.

However, not let down by the goings-on, a laughter club called Always be Cheerful (ABC) conducted an online meeting on the Zoom app which provides video conferencing and online chatting.

Around 500 people from in and around the country joined their pals and conducted laughter sessions, along with Madan Kataria, who founded the laughter yoga club movement in 1995 in Mumbai.

Speaking to the Hans India, AV Satyanarayana, chairman of ABC Club Hyderabad, informed, "Unlike every year we could not arrange a function due to the lockdown, so we decided why not try to conduct a meet on Zoom.

But we did not expect around 500 people to join in, receiving such an overwhelming response we are planning to start Zoom morning session with 20 members in each session so that our routine is continued without any interruption."

"With the Zoom meetings, we can invite interested members from out of India as well to join in our morning sessions if we get a positive response we may start overseas sessions on zoom even after lockdown," he adds further.