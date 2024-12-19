Lawyers’ plea on courts location

Gadwal: Lawyers in Jogulamba Gadwal district have launched protests demanding that the district court complex be built in PJP Colony. The protest was initiated by the Bar Association President, R. Raghurami Reddy, who delivered the opening speech.

The lawyers presented their case to the District Collector, highlighting the number of mandals that fall under the jurisdiction of trial and appellate courts in the district court complex. The Collector suggested that constructing the court complex on Poodur outskirts would make it a central point for the district. However, lawyers argued that such a location would inconvenience litigants and the general public coming from Gadwal and surrounding areas.

If the district court is constructed in Poodur, it would house trial courts, which primarily handle the examination of cases and evidence, and appellate courts, which review decisions of lower courts to ensure proper implementation of the law. Lawyers emphasized to the Collector that locating the court complex in Poodur would cause undue hardship to litigants traveling from Gadwal.

The lawyers launched a relay hunger strike to press their demand.