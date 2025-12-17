Lawyers protest after unhygienic food found at HC canteen

Hyderabad: The HC Advocates’ Association canteen came under serious scrutiny following repeated complaints of unhygienic food, triggering strong protest and outrage among lawyers on Tuesday.

The issue escalated after advocates reportedly found cockroaches and other objects, including safety pins and stapler pins, in the food served at the canteen, raising grave concerns over food safety and health risks.

According to advocates, the quality of food at the canteen had been substandard for some time, but the frequent discovery of contaminants led to an immediate and spontaneous reaction from the legal fraternity. Following the latest incident, lawyers informed the HC Bar Association, seeking urgent intervention.

Acting swiftly, members of the Bar Association’s executive committee visited the canteen during the lunch hour. Many advocates accompanied the inspection team, which included associate president Anumula Jagan, secretaries Khaja Vizarath Ali and Indrasena Reddy and senior advocate Chikkudu Prabhakar, Mohd. Habeeb Ali Khan, Mohd Azhar and P Shankar. The team inspected the kitchen and food preparation amid mounting anger among advocates present.

Speaking after the inspection, Jagan confirmed that the complaints were found to be genuine. He stated that the association had received information that prepared food items contained cockroaches and other extraneous objects; the inspection was carried out immediately after advocates raised the issue.

The association formally brought the issue to the notice of contractor Venkat Rao and issued a stern warning. The contractor was directed to take immediate and comprehensive steps to ensure strict hygienic conditions within two days. The association said failure to comply with the directive would result in termination of the canteen contract and allotment of the facility to new contractors.

The association reiterated it would not compromise on the health and safety of advocates. It assured members of strict action to ensure hygienic food standards at the canteen.