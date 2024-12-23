Lawyers' Relay Protest Against Court Relocation Reaches Sixth Day

Gadwal: The relay protest by lawyers opposing the relocation of district courts to the outskirts of Poodur has reached its sixth day on Monday.

On this day, young lawyers SG Praveen Kumar, K. Suresh, Kavali Venkat, and Gowdampalli Mahalakshmi participated in the protest. Senior lawyers Ismail, Srikanth, Radhakrishna Reddy, and Vishnu Vardhan Reddy welcomed them into the protest by garlanding them.

"Supporting Despite Being in the Ruling Party"

Prominent Dalit leader B. Shankar, a member of the ruling party, expressed his support for the protest, stating, "We oppose the decision to relocate the district court building to the outskirts of Poodur. The people of the district unanimously want the court to remain in Gadwal. We consider the lawyers' protest to be just and extend our complete support from Dalit associations."

The protest has also received backing from the Valmiki Association of Gattu Mandal and Congress leaders, who pledged their support to the lawyers' cause.