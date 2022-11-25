Laxman meets Governor Tamilisai Soundararajan along with AP BJP leaders

HYDERABAD: BJP OBC Morcha national president and Rajya Sabha member Dr K Laxman here on Thursday criticised Chief Minister K Chandrashekar Rao for not delivering on his promise to include 26 BC communities in the list of BCs in Telangana. Addressing the media after submitting a memorandum to Governor Dr Tamilisai Soundararajan, along with the AP BJP leaders, he said the forefathers of the 26 communities, which were removed from the BC list after State formation by the TRS government, had settled in State decades ago.



He said people of these communities had BC status in the united Andhra Pradesh. But, the same was removed by the TRS government after the formation of Telangana. "I had highlighted the issue in the Assembly when I was an MLA. Besides, the CM had assured to look after the well being of those communities during his electioneering," the MP added.

"Since the last eight years people from the 26 communities who are poor and backward failed to get their due in government welfare schemes, education and employment opportunities". He said the BJP would launch an agitation if the government fails to include the 26 communities in Telangana BC list.

The BJP leaders brought to the Governor's notice the plight of BCs who were removed from the list by the government without following due norms. They appealed to her to ensure that the 26 BC castes of AP are included in the BC list again. After talking to the media, Laxman said the Governor responded positively to his appeal. The MP accused KCR of unilaterally removing 26 castes from the list with stroke of a pen. He expressed concern that due to KCR's action, they were deprived of even scholarships and asked whether all their crime was to have their ancestors Andhra roots?