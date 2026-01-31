Laxman welcomes Economic Survey as growth gateway

Hyderabad: MP Dr K Laxman has formally welcomed the Economic Survey 2025-26 describing the document as a realistic and reform-oriented assessment of the Indian economy today. Speaking in the Rajya Sabha on Friday he noted that the survey reflects the robust foundations established under the leadership of Narendra Modi.

He emphasised that despite various global economic uncertainties and geopolitical tensions India remains the fastest-growing major economy in the world. With GDP growth projected to fall between 6.8 per cent and 7.2 per cent the survey highlights a path driven by strong domestic demand and structural reforms K Laxman pointed out that the government’s commitment to fiscal discipline and inflation control has provided much-needed relief to common citizens.

Turning his attention to regional impacts K Laxman stated that the survey offers substantial opportunities for Telangana particularly in sectors where the state maintains a proven competitive advantage over others. The continued emphasis on the services sector information technology and the digital economy is expected to bolster the position of Hyderabad as a premier global technology hub

He highlighted that Global Capability Centres and the burgeoning startup ecosystem would receive significant support through this policy Increased central capital expenditure on railways highways and digital connectivity will directly benefit the state by improving logistics and industrial competitiveness.The survey’s focus on high-growth areas like pharmaceuticals electronics and electric vehicles aligns perfectly with the industrial ecosystem of Telangana K Laxman also praised the focus on labour reforms and skilling initiatives designed to increase the participation of women in the workforce.

He noted that these measures would empower the youth while creating quality employment opportunities Furthermore the emphasis on clean energy and sustainability matches the state’s ambitions for green growth K Laxman expressed firm confidence that the survey reinforces the vision of Viksit Bharat which aims for prosperity. He believes that through cooperative federalism and effective implementation of national policies Telangana will emerge as a key contributor to the national growth story during these coming years of development ensuring a stable and prosperous future