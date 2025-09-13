Leaders Praise PM Modi’s Achievements at Seva Paksha in Jogulamba Gadwal

Gadwal: A Seva Paksha program was successfully organized under the leadership of BJP Mandal President Gopalakrishna, with the participation of senior party leaders, activists, and local representatives.

Mandal Convener and senior BJP leader Narasimhaiah Shetty graced the occasion as chief guest. Former BJP District President Ramachandra Reddy, in his address, praised Prime Minister Narendra Modi’s leadership, emphasizing that under his guidance, India has moved from being the world’s 11th largest economy to the 4th largest. He said Modi’s third consecutive term as Prime Minister reflects global recognition and the people’s trust in his governance.

















He highlighted several welfare schemes, including direct budget allocations to village panchayats, fertilizer subsidies (urea, DAP, and complexes), PM-Kisan Samman Nidhi, and free rice distribution during COVID-19, which greatly benefited farmers and the poor. He also noted India’s strong defense achievements, which enhanced the nation’s global standing.

Ramachandra Reddy strongly criticized the Congress government in Telangana, accusing it of failing to distribute fertilizers to farmers despite central supply and of not implementing promised welfare schemes. He further alleged that the previous BRS government was plagued with corruption, scams, and family-centered politics without delivering real development.

On this occasion, party leaders announced that as part of Prime Minister Modi’s birthday celebrations (September 17 – October 2), BJP will conduct Seva Paksha activities across all booths. These activities include blood donation camps, Swachh Bharat drives, honoring differently-abled persons and intellectuals, and spreading awareness about Modi government’s welfare initiatives.

Prominent leaders present included BJP State Executive Member Medikonda Bhimsain Rao, District OBC Morcha General Secretary Venkatesh Yadav, District Council Member Giddanna, General Secretaries Venkata Puram Mahesh and Pulikal Rajashekar, Town President Bhagat Reddy, along with leaders Gopal, Bheemanna, Ramakrishna, Laxman Goud, Mudiraj Shankaraiah, Srinu, Basavaraj, Desanna, and several other activists.