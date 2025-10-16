LED screens to facilitate darshan of Lord Rajanna

Rajanna Sircilla: On demand of devotees, authorities have decided to set up big LED screens to facilitate darshan at the famous Sri Parvathi Rajarajeshwara Swamy Temple, popularly known as Dakshina Kashi, in Vemulawada.

They took the decision in view of the ongoing development and expansion works at the famous shrine.

Significantly, tensions had flared across Rajanna Sircilla district on Sunday after Vemulawada temple EO had issued a circular suspending darshan for devotees as part of the temple’s development and expansion works.

The move triggered widespread outrage among BJP cadres. They staged protests in several mandals and towns, burning effigies of the state government and raising slogans condemning the decision.

To pacify the protesters and keeping in mind the sentiments of devotees, the authorities decided to install big screens to facilitate darshan of the presiding deity.

Government Whip and Vemulawada MLA Aadi Srinivas, along with Endowments Department Principal Secretary Shailaja Ramaiyer, announced the decision after a review meeting held at the temple on Wednesday.

District Collector Haritha, SP Mahesh B. Githe, Additional SP Sheshadri Reddy, temple EO Ramadevi, and other district officials took part in the meeting.

As temple expansion works are underway, the administration aims to ensure that devotees face no inconvenience. A large LED screen will be installed under the sacred Peepal tree in front of the temple, allowing devotees to have darshan of Lord Rajarajeshwara from there, MLA Aadi Srinivas said. He added that Phase-I temple development works worth Rs 76 crore, a Nithyanannadan Satram at a cost of Rs 35 crore, and road widening works worth Rs 47 crore are currently in progress. The MLA also appealed to devotees to cooperate for the smooth conduct of the upcoming visit of the Sringeri Peethadhipathi.

Principal Secretary Shailaja Ramaiyer stated that LED screens installed on the eastern side of the temple will broadcast live visuals of Lord Rajarajeshwara, Goddess Parvathi, and Lord Ganesha, enabling devotees to offer prayers and fulfill their vows from the designated viewing area.

She further clarified that devotees who purchase tickets for mokkubadi (special offerings) will have their gothra namas read out during private rituals on their behalf.

Officials emphasised that all arrangements are being made with top priority given to devotees’ safety and convenience amid the ongoing temple development.

Additionally, paid sevas (special rituals) will also be available at the Bhimeshwaralayam Temple, they confirmed.