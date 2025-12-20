Left parties slam Centre over ‘conspiracy’ to weaken employment scheme

Hyderabad: Left parties’ leaders have alleged that the BJP government at the Centre has embarked on a conspiracy to completely weaken the employment guarantee scheme. They claimed that the reduction of the central government’s share from 90 per cent to 60 per cent, and the subsequent increase of the states’ share from 10 per cent to 40 per cent, is a core part of this plan.

The leaders pointed out that instead of addressing the long-standing demand to extend the employment guarantee scheme to urban areas, the government is actively reducing the number of existing labourers. They questioned the justification for the Modi government which they say has already seized the financial resources of state governments imposing this additional burden once again. Furthermore, they criticised a provision in the draft bill that places the responsibility for providing tools on state governments, describing the move as “outrageous”.

Strong condemnation was also directed at the renaming of the scheme, which bears Mahatma Gandhi’s name, to VB Ji Ram ji. The leaders stated this is an insult to Gandhi and demanded that the act be kept in its original form, with increased funding and no changes to its name. They announced they would wage a united struggle to protect the legislation.

Following a meeting at the Sundarayya Vignana Kendram in Hyderabad on Friday, CPM state secretary John Wesley addressed a press conference and called upon all rural people to unite to protect the Mahatma Gandhi National Rural Employment Guarantee Scheme. The Left parties have scheduled a protest at the Gandhi statue on 22 December, with statewide protests to follow on 23 December.