Left party joins right Hand, to go together in Telangana State polls 2023
CPI Narayana met Congress General Secretary KC Venugopal. Says that the talks were successful. It seems that the communists are demanding three seats each. Finally, there is a possibility of giving two seats each.
Hyderabad : Telangana assembly elections will be held by the end of this year. KCR, who had befriended the communists in the recent times... has now alienated them again. KCR did not allocate even a single seat to the communists. As a result, the Communists are leaning towards the Congress. CPI Narayana met Congress General Secretary KC Venugopal in this order.
It is reported that they discussed alliances and seat allocation. Speaking on this occasion, Narayana said that the talks were successful. Congress leaders will hold talks with CPM national leaders in one or two days.
On the other hand, it is reported that the Congress is thinking of allocating one seat in the seats won by the CPI and CPM parties. But it seems that the communists are demanding three seats each. Finally, there is a possibility of giving two seats each.