Legal Awareness Seminar Held at Jyothibapule Residential High School in Wanaparthy

Wanaparthy : The District Legal Services Authority, led by Secretary V. Rajani, organized a legal knowledge seminar today at Jyothibapule Residential High School, located in Chityala village, Nandu, Wanaparthy district. The seminar aimed to raise awareness about various laws and provide free legal aid to marginalized communities, including Scheduled Castes (SC), Scheduled Tribes (ST), disabled individuals, women, flood victims, and those with an annual income of less than three lakhs.

During the informative session, participants were encouraged to utilize the National Legal Services Authority (NALSA) toll-free number 15100 for quicker access to free legal aid. The attendees were informed that applications could also be made online.

V. Rajani highlighted important legislation affecting women, particularly the Domestic Violence Act, which addresses psychological, physical, and economic abuse. Victims facing such issues were advised to approach the court, where mediation could be arranged between families involved. Furthermore, Rajani discussed the Additional Dowry Prohibition Act and emphasized that minors should not be involved in driving, marriage, or employment, stressing that violations of such laws could lead to significant societal issues.

He underscored the vital role of youth in fostering a better community and urged students to enhance their legal awareness alongside their academic pursuits. He also encouraged eligible individuals to take advantage of the free legal services offered through Lok Adalat.

Sakhi Legal Council Vice President Degala Krishnaiah addressed the assembly, shedding light on women's legal rights and reinforcing that children under the age of 14 are prohibited from working, with strict actions promised against employers who violate this law.

School Principal Guruvayya Goud spoke on the topic of educational rights, and the seminar also marked the commencement of a legal services clinic at the school. The program featured several key contributors, including D. Krishnaiah, a panel lawyer; Rajender Kumar, a para-legal volunteer; and teacher Pawan Kumar, along with students Rakesh and Bharat.

The event was well attended by teachers, students, and community members, all eager to learn about the Child Friendly Legal Service for Children Scheme 2024 and other legal provisions. This initiative represents a significant step towards empowering local communities through knowledge of their rights and access to legal resources.















