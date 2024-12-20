Live
- President Droupadi Murmu Awards President's Colours to College of Defence Management
- Bengal school job case: CBI seeks Calcutta HC's permission to replace head of probe team
- Ukraine plans to create joint gas hub with Poland
- Kumbh Mela 2025: Essential Travel and Safety Tips for a Spiritual Journey
- Legal Support for Women Addressed in Wanaparthy
- Dr. Narendranadh Meda Introduces Esaote’s Cutting-Edge O-Scan MRI Machine to Enhance Podiatric (Foot & Ankle) care in Hyderabad
- Herbalife India Won Prestigious IIT Madras CSR Award 2024
- Solidifying partnership with Gulf countries, PM Modi set to embark on historic Kuwait visit
- ‘aha Find’ Debuts with ‘Bioscope’: A New Era for Tamil Storytelling on aha Tamil
- Chautala was seasoned politician and visionary leader: Haryana Governor
Just In
Legal Support for Women Addressed in Wanaparthy
Highlights
The Wanaparthy District Legal Services Authority, led by Secretary V. Rajini, held an informative session emphasizing the legal protections available for women facing violence in both government and private sectors.
Wanaparthy: The Wanaparthy District Legal Services Authority, led by Secretary V. Rajini, held an informative session emphasizing the legal protections available for women facing violence in both government and private sectors. Rajini highlighted the strict legal measures in place and encouraged victims to seek help confidentially, either through their group or the She Portal.
She urged anyone suffering from violence to reach out to the Raju Neva organization for support. During the visit, Rajini also interacted with District Judge students, advising them to focus on their studies and avoid negative influences.
The event was attended by various stakeholders, including teachers from girls' schools, Sridevi, and M. Raghu.
Next Story
ADVERTISEMENT
ADVERTISEMENTS