Legal Support for Women Addressed in Wanaparthy

Wanaparthy: The Wanaparthy District Legal Services Authority, led by Secretary V. Rajini, held an informative session emphasizing the legal protections available for women facing violence in both government and private sectors. Rajini highlighted the strict legal measures in place and encouraged victims to seek help confidentially, either through their group or the She Portal.

She urged anyone suffering from violence to reach out to the Raju Neva organization for support. During the visit, Rajini also interacted with District Judge students, advising them to focus on their studies and avoid negative influences.

The event was attended by various stakeholders, including teachers from girls' schools, Sridevi, and M. Raghu.