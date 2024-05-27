Badradr ikothagudem distic: Legislative council by-elections in Bhadradri district ended peacefully with a voter turnout of 70.01% across the district

The polling of Warangal-Khammam-Nalgonda MLC elections ended peacefully without any untoward incident across Bhadradri district. Polling started at 8 am on Monday in 55 polling centers across Bhadradri district. From morning to 4 pmGraduate voters who came to the polling center cast their votes. On this occasion, under the leadership of District Election Officer and District Collector Dr. Priyanka Ala, Mandal Tehsildars and officials went to the polling centers where the elections were held and informed the district center about the details of the polling registration.

District SP Rohit Raj went to the polling stations where polling is taking place and did not do anything untoward The police were alerted to prevent the incident from happening. The district collector said in a statement that 70.01% polling was recorded across Bhadradri district. Overall, the MLC elections ended peacefully in Bhadradri district.