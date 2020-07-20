Leopard on prowl kills cow in Medak district

A Leopard on the prowl in Thonigandla village of Ramayampet Mandal of in Medak district killed a cow that was tied in the cattle shed of a villager Rangeri Ratnam.

On Monday morning, the villagers found the leftover carcass of the cow near the forest area and alerted the officials of the forest department. The officials during the inspection also found the pugmarks of the leopard.

People in the village are worried about the big cat killing the cow. The forest department officials said that number of incidents of leopards straying into the villages and killing domestic animals were reported from various villages of Medak district. However, no human has been attacked by the big cat so far.

In May 2020, the incident of a leopard killing a calf was reported from the same village of Medak district. The leopard killed the calf tied in the cattle shed of farmer Medammagari Kishan.