Leopard sightings spark panic in Khanapur; farmers and poll staff on edge

Khanapur: Panicgripped the outskirts of Khanapur in Nirmal district after two leopards were spotted within a span of just 15 minutes and a four-kilometre radius on Saturday night, triggering fear among farmers, travellers and election inspection staff.

At around 8.30 pm, a leopard was seen attempting to cross the road near Komaram Bheem Junction, in the forest stretch between Tarlapadu and Khanapur. Motorists travelling from Nirmal towards Kadam reportedly halted their vehicles after spotting the big cat, creating a tense situation in the area.

Within minutes, another leopard was sighted near agricultural fields along the road connecting Khanapur town to Dilawarpur and Sattanapalli, intensifying panic among local residents. Farmers in the vicinity said the repeated sightings had made it unsafe to venture into fields during night hours.

The presence of leopards was also captured on CCTV footage installed in farmland owned by Mangatara, a woman farmer from Dilawarpur village. She had installed eight CCTV cameras to prevent frequent theft of farm equipment and one of the cameras recorded a leopard roaming through the fields before 9 pm on Saturday. Following the incident, farmers have expressed reluctance to guard their crops at night.

Adding to the concern, election inspection teams deployed near Komaram Bheem Junction are reportedly facing potential danger.

The teams have erected tents in the forest area and are conducting round-the-clock vehicle checks to curb illegal movement of cash during the ongoing municipal elections.

Local residents have urged forest department officials to act swiftly, track the leopards and shift them to safer habitats. They have also called for immediate measures to ensure the safety of farmers, travellers and election personnel, and to restore a sense of security in the region.