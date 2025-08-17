Life comes to a standstill as rains lash Asifabad

Asifabad: People’slives have become chaotic due to the heavy rains that have been falling across the district for two days. A total of 25.9 mm of rainfall was recorded from Friday evening to Saturday morning.

Due to this, streams and canals overflowed, many villages were cut off from the outside world and people faced difficulties. Rainwater reached low-lying areas in many villages. Rainwater filled cotton fields and caused damage to crops.

In particular, the Chinna Rajura and Thumpalli streams in Asifabad mandal were inundated, causing traffic to come to a standstill in the villages. As the Mettupalli stream in Kagaznagar mandal was flowing violently, District SP Kantilal Rana reached the spot and gave appropriate instructions to the police officials.

On the other hand, flood water entered the Anarapalli stream in Kerameri mandal. The villagers expressed concern as the traffic came to a standstill.

Due to incessant rains, 52,600 cu sec of water entered the Kumaram Bheem project, and 52,100 cu sec of flood water was released by lifting the gates. As a precaution, 9,600 cu sec of flood water entered the Vati Vagu project, and as a precaution, the authorities lifted four gates, releasing 10,800 cu sec of water.

The authorities have alerted the people of the villages below. Level bridges across the district have become dangerous due to heavy rains.