Life insurance for party workers from August 1: KTR

TRS working president and minister KT Rama Rao said that all those who have taken the party membership will get a life insurance which will be implemented from August 1.



"TRS is the only party throughout the country to have 61 lakh membership and the digitalization of the membership is yet another feather in the party's cap," the minsiter added. The minister on Tuesday reviewed the registration for the party membership and digitalization process with the TRS workers and asked them to complete the registration process by the end of the month.

Rama Rao also enquired about the districts and constituencies where the digitalization process is not yet completed. Of the 61 lakh memberships in all the constituencies in the state, the digitalization has been completed for 55 lakh memberships.

Minister Satyavati Rathod, MP Santosh Kumar, Telangana Rythu Bandhu Samithi Chairman Palla Rajeshwar Reddy, TSIIC former chairman Gyadari Balamallu, Party principal secretary Soma Bharath Kumar and others were present.