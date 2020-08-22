Lift curbs on Ganesh festival celebrations: BJP to Telangana government

Hyderabad: Greater Hyderabad city BJP president and MLC N Ramachander Rao demanded the State government to review its stand on not to allow Vinayaka Chaturthi celebrations by erecting pandals.



The BJP MLC strongly criticised alleging that the State government adopting the double standard and having an uneven hand towards the Hindu religion and its festivals.

The BJP MLA said that a meeting was called on August 8, in which the State Minister Srinivas Yadav participated. The minister assured on behalf of the State government that erecting pandals would be allowed. However, those doing so have to follow Covid norms. Including at the time of immersion on the last day of the festival. Rao said that the BJP has accepted all the norms including the height of the Ganesh statues.

A similar meeting was also held with the Bhagyanagar Ganesh Utsav Samiti, where it was agreed to allow the celebrations of Ganesh Utsav following the Covid norms.

However, "for the last two days, police have been removing and dismantling the pandals erected for the community celebrations of the Ganesh Chaturthi and resorting to lathi charge to prevent erecting and celebration of the festival," he alleged.

The BJP MLC questioned the government stating, "As to who is the State government to dictate terms to the people to celebrate their festivals at their homes. Every Hindu does it as it is their religious practice." It has been a tradition to celebrate the festival as a community for which Hyderabad is famous.

He further asked that what's the problem with the Telangana government when the State governments of Delhi, Maharashtra, Karnataka and others are allowing the community-based celebrations of Vinayaka Chaturthi?

Besides, the State government's selective stand towards the celebrations of Ganesh festival is depriving the livelihoods of thousands of people like migrant workers, statue makers and others, he added.

The BJP leader said that there is still time for the State government to take an appropriate decision to give permission for the celebration of the festival. "We assure of celebrating the festival following the Covid norms," he said.