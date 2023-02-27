Lithuania’s honorary consulate opened in city

  • Menu
Kiran Satchandra Divi, a Telangana-based businessman running Divi’s Labs, has been appointed Lithuania’s first honorary consul for Telangana and AP.

Hyderabad: Kiran SatchandraDivi, a Telangana-based businessman running Divi's Labs, has been appointed Lithuania's first honorary consul for Telangana and AP.

Besides the Lithuanian embassy in New Delhi, honorary consulates in Mumbai, Kolkata, and Bengaluru, Lithuania added new honorary consulate office here.

During the consulate's opening ceremony, Karolis Žemaitis, Vice-minister of Economy and Innovation of Lithuania, attended the event and noted that the consulate in Hyderabad will increase the country's visibility in the two Telugu States in biotechnology, life sciences, ICT, digital solutions.

Kiran Divi hoped that his appointment will open a new chapter of Lithuania's presence in one of the most technologically-advanced part of India.

