Live Updates: TRS Leads Telangana Municpal Poll Results

Highlights

With the announcement of the municipal election results on Saturday, the TRS party headed by chief minister K Chandrasekhar Rao is heading to a landslide victory in Telangana. As far as the reports, the TRS clinched as many as 100 municipalities out of 120 and leading in the corporations.

Live Updates

  • 25 Jan 2020 9:05 AM GMT

    TRS victory is confirmed at Nizampet, Peerdaziguda, Boduppal, Badangpet, Jawaharnagar, Bandlaguda Jagir

  • 25 Jan 2020 8:56 AM GMT

    TRS clinches coal town. Bhupalpally: The ruling TRS hoisted it's flag on Bhupalpally municipality by winning 23 of the 30 wards.

    TRS 23; BJP 1; AIFB 3; CPI 2; Independent 1

  • 25 Jan 2020 7:55 AM GMT

    TRS party won 5 Municipalities of Kottakota, Atmakur, Alampur, Pebbair and Gadwal so far in erstwhile Mahabubnagar

  • 25 Jan 2020 7:55 AM GMT

    Gadwal chairman post to TRS, municipality results out of 37 ward results TRS 18, BJP 11, cong 3 independent 4, MiM 1.

  • 25 Jan 2020 7:38 AM GMT

    Live Visuals from TRS Headquarters



  • 25 Jan 2020 7:35 AM GMT

    Live visuals from Telangana Bhavan. TRS Celebrates victory in municipal polls


  • 25 Jan 2020 7:33 AM GMT

    TRS completes formality in Parkal. The TRS which already won 11 wards unopposed has increased its tally to 17 in the 22-member municipality.

    Final Result:: TRS 17, BJP 3, AFB 1, Congress 1

  • 25 Jan 2020 7:33 AM GMT

    TRS wins Narsampet. TRS 16 wards. Congress 6. Independents 2

  • 25 Jan 2020 7:32 AM GMT

    TRS blanked Opposition by winning all the 15 wards in Meripeda Municipality.

  • 25 Jan 2020 7:32 AM GMT

    TRS wins Mahabubabad. Mahabubabad Municipality total 15 wards. TRS 11 wards. Congress 1 Independents 3

