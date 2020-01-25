Live Updates: TRS Leads Telangana Municpal Poll Results
With the announcement of the municipal election results on Saturday, the TRS party headed by chief minister K Chandrasekhar Rao is heading to a...
With the announcement of the municipal election results on Saturday, the TRS party headed by chief minister K Chandrasekhar Rao is heading to a landslide victory in Telangana. As far as the reports, the TRS clinched as many as 100 municipalities out of 120 and leading in the corporations.
Let us chk Live Updates here
Live Updates
- 25 Jan 2020 9:05 AM GMT
TRS victory is confirmed at Nizampet, Peerdaziguda, Boduppal, Badangpet, Jawaharnagar, Bandlaguda Jagir
- 25 Jan 2020 8:56 AM GMT
TRS clinches coal town. Bhupalpally: The ruling TRS hoisted it's flag on Bhupalpally municipality by winning 23 of the 30 wards.
TRS 23; BJP 1; AIFB 3; CPI 2; Independent 1
- 25 Jan 2020 7:55 AM GMT
TRS party won 5 Municipalities of Kottakota, Atmakur, Alampur, Pebbair and Gadwal so far in erstwhile Mahabubnagar
- 25 Jan 2020 7:55 AM GMT
Gadwal chairman post to TRS, municipality results out of 37 ward results TRS 18, BJP 11, cong 3 independent 4, MiM 1.
- 25 Jan 2020 7:38 AM GMT
Live Visuals from TRS Headquarters
- 25 Jan 2020 7:35 AM GMT
Live visuals from Telangana Bhavan. TRS Celebrates victory in municipal polls
- 25 Jan 2020 7:33 AM GMT
TRS completes formality in Parkal. The TRS which already won 11 wards unopposed has increased its tally to 17 in the 22-member municipality.
Final Result:: TRS 17, BJP 3, AFB 1, Congress 1
- 25 Jan 2020 7:33 AM GMT
TRS wins Narsampet. TRS 16 wards. Congress 6. Independents 2
- 25 Jan 2020 7:32 AM GMT
TRS blanked Opposition by winning all the 15 wards in Meripeda Municipality.
- 25 Jan 2020 7:32 AM GMT
TRS wins Mahabubabad. Mahabubabad Municipality total 15 wards. TRS 11 wards. Congress 1 Independents 3