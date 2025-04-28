Local artist leaves a mark on Telangana art

Karimnagar: Having embarked on a cultural odyssey for four decades, Gundra Kripadanam left an indelible mark on the Telangana cultural fabric, a legacy of cultural stewardship, Telangana folklore.

His service to protect and uplift the dying art forms is immeasurable. Established in 1982, the ‘Karimnagar Folk Arts Academy’ stands as a testament to his commitment, serving as a citadel to perpetuate traditional culture.

Krupadanam Academy is a dynamic platform for nurturing talent and showcasing ancient art forms to the world. Gundra is dedicated to preserving the heritage of Telangana and illuminated the splendour of these arts on the world stage with over 15,000 performances.

He harnessed the power of art to inspire social change, addressing issues like AIDS and drug addiction with creative zeal, energising communities, and empowering the youth.

Through literacy programmes, Krupadanam touched the lives of rural communities, promoting their development and wellbeing. His innovative programmes, including the massive ‘Vande Mataram’ dance with 32,000 children, demonstrated the unifying power of art. They also set record-breaking milestones like the ‘Kolatum’ performance that united 1,500 women in cultural harmony.

A beacon for the nation’s cultural mosaic, the impact of Krupadanam’s work is profound with results that resonate across the spectrum of society. His advocacy and achievements are recognised with prestigious awards including the Mahatma Gandhi Memorial Award and the Excellence Award from Chief Minister K Chandrasekhar Rao.

Further, his stance against social evils and his recognition through various awards underscore his considerable influence on the cultural and social spheres.

His trophy cabinet is filled with honours that underscore his stature as a cultural doyen. The following awards are testament to Krupadanam’s enduring legacy: Chief Minister’s Excellence Award (2015) is a state-level honour from the Telangana government in recognition of his artistic talent, Kirti Puraskar (2017), another state-level accolade from the Telangana government, acknowledging his commitment to cultural preservation.

Telangana Formation Excellence Award (2016) - An award by other organisations in recognition of his role in enriching the artistic heritage of the state. - Gandhi Memorial Award (2018) - This state-level award, presented by Anjali Arts Academy, honours his influential efforts in the arts.

A certified legacy of cultural enrichment, Gundra Krupadanam’s achievements are not just a matter of records, but a verified testament to his dedication and impact.

Synonymous with cultural renaissance, his name resonates with the vibrancy of Telangana folk arts and the upliftment of its people.