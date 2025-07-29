Local body polls: Congress to undertake week-long padayatra

Hyderabad: Keeping in view the local body polls and strengthening the cadres at grassroots level, the Congress has geared up to organize district-level padayatras and ‘shramadaanam’ programs in one select constituency in the composite districts. In its first phase, Rangareddy, Medak, Nizamabad, Adilabad, Karimnagar and Warangal will be covered from July 31.

This week-long padayatras led by AICC State incharge Meenakshi Natarajan and PCC president B Mahesh Kumar Goud will cover the route beginning from Pargi and covering Andhol, Armoor, Khanapur, Choppadandi and Wardhannapet in the first phase. Each day, the leaders will undertake padayatra during evening hours, beginning from 5 pm. The following day after a night halt in the constituency, they will engage in Shramadaanam. This will follow workers meeting, before resuming the walkathon in a new constituency at 5 pm. This padayatra and shramadaanam will continue till August 6, covering all the six Assembly constituencies as part of the first phase.

As per the AICC directive, apart from AICC in-charge and PCC President, Ministers, MPs, MLCs, MLAs and senior leaders from the district will participate in these programs. On the decided dates, a 10-kilometer padayatra would be organised from 5 pm in an important center in the constituency. After that, the leaders will make a ‘sleepover’ with Congress workers in the same area of the village. The next day, leaders will wake up early in the morning and will organise a large-scale Shramadanam program in the village. This will follow a party meeting at a local community hall, where Local MP, MLA and other leaders will interact with aspiring MPPs and ZPTCs.

Mahesh Kumar Goud informed that MS Raj Thakur, MLA, Shankar Naik, MLC, Kethoori Venkatesh, Juluru Dhanalaxmi and Puli Anil Kumar will officiate as coordinators for the programs in the first phase.