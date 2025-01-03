Local Laborers Demand Employment: NHPS Chairman Vows Support for Warehouse Workers

Gadwal: In a meeting organized by warehouse laborers near Pooduru village in Gadwal Mandal, District Chairman of Nadigadda Rights Struggle Committee (NHPS), Gongalla Ranjith Kumar, emphasized the need to employ local laborers instead of bringing in workers from other states. He attended the meeting as the chief guest, where the laborers presented a petition seeking justice for their demands and honored him with a garland and shawl.

Speaking at the event, Gongalla Ranjith Kumar said:

He highlighted that over 600 people from villages like Pooduru, Erravalli, Jammichedu, Melacheruvu, Jangampalli, and Kondapalli had paid amounts ranging from ₹40,000 to ₹1 lakh with the assurance of employment when warehouses were initially proposed. However, instead of providing work to these locals, jobs were given to workers from other states.

He accused certain political factions of orchestrating conspiracies to keep the warehouses non-functional for years. Now that the warehouses are operational after resolving all legal issues, attempts to hinder their functioning through political agendas are unacceptable. Kumar questioned why some groups are creating obstacles even when the operations comply with all legal norms.

He added that these warehouses provide direct and indirect employment to 2,000 families, making them vital for the community. Politically motivated attempts to disrupt their functioning will not be tolerated. Local laborers who struggled for years with the hope of gaining employment from these warehouses have been left in despair for the last 14 years. Kumar assured them that the Nadigadda Rights Struggle Committee would exert pressure on the management to prioritize local laborers for employment.

He further announced plans to form a workers' union to protect the rights of warehouse employees and assured that the committee would fight until their issues are resolved.

Participants in the Program:

The event was attended by Nadigadda Rights Struggle Committee Convener Buchi Babu, along with workers Ashok, Devakumar, Anjaneyulu, Mahesh, Prabhakar, Balaraju, Narasimhulu, Parashuramudu, Ramakrishna, Suresh, Erravalli Balaraju, Ramudu, Pooduru Babu, Dhoni Veeru, and others.

Prominent district leaders and committee members, including Venkataramulu, Maldakal and Dharur Mandal Presidents B. Vishnu, Nettempadu Govindu, Bhupathi Naidu, Lakshman, Basu Anji, Raghupati, Ramesh, Venkatesh, Chinnarammudu, Gopal, Doddanna, Jammanna, and others, also participated.