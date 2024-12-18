Live
Just In
Local man bags ‘Young Dynamic Leader’ award
Highlights
Highlights
Gadwal: Rangu Bharath son of Rangi Tippareddy Raithu Sangham Precident, a young leader from Aija in Gadwal district, has been honoured with the ‘Young Dynamic Leader Award.’
The award was pre-sented by ASHRA (Association for the Protection of Consumer Rights), which works on an interna-tional level to protect consumer rights. Bharath from Telangana was among the five recipients.
The award was handed over to him by ASHRA founder, Habib, in a ceremony held in Bangalore recently. This recognition has brought joy and pride to the residents of Aija, with local leaders expressing their well wishes.
