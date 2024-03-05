Live
- IIT-K Technopark celebrates 5 years of co-creating future through Academia-Industry Collaboration
- YS Jagan says several development initiatives taking place in AP
- Gouru Charita Reddy, is set to attend the Babu Super 6 Door to Door program at Kalluru Urban 19th Ward
- Launch Book by Tavva Venkataiah
- ‘Gaami’ clears censor; gets ‘A’
- Kadapa Municipal Commissioner inspects various sites in Vinayak Nagar
- Biomaterials contribute a lot to medical field: Expert
- Kesineni Chinni Promises Support for Poor and Weaker Sections in Vijayawada Parliament Constituency
- Babu Surety Bhavishyat ki guarantee program was organized today in Bapulapadu Mandal
- Prof Saraswati re-appointed to advisory group of ‘Seafood Watch’
Just In
Lok Sabha Election 2024: BRS announces first list of candidates
BRS party Telangana candidates list: BRS announces first list of four candidates for Telangana.
Lok Sabha Polls 2024 Telangana
On 4th March, K Chandrasekhar Rao, President of the Bharat Rashtra Samithi (BRS), announced the names of four candidates for the party's first list in the upcoming parliamentary elections. B Vinod Kumar has been called up from Karimnagar, Koppula Eshwar from Peddapalli, Nama Nageshwar Rao from Khammam, and Maloth Kavitha from Mahbubabad.
Telangana holds 17 Lok Sabha seats. In the previous elections, the BRS (then TRS) won 9 seats, the BJP (4 seats), and the Congress (3). AIMIM, led by Asaduddin Owaisi, won one seat. So far, only the BRS and the BJP have declared candidates for the general election.
Political news Telangana 2024
The BJP has so far announced nine candidates for Telangana:
Karimnagar: Bandi Sanjay Kumar
Nizamabad: Dharmapuri Arvind
Zahirabad: BB Patil
Malkajgiri: Etela Rajender
Secunderabad: G. Kishan Reddy
Hyderabad: Kompella Madhavi Latha
Chevella: Konda Vishweshwar Reddy
Nagarkurnool (SC): Pothuganti Bharath Prasad
Bhongir: Boora Narsaiah Goud