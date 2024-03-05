Lok Sabha Election 2024: BRS announces first list of candidates

Lok Sabha Polls 2024 Telangana

On 4th March, K Chandrasekhar Rao, President of the Bharat Rashtra Samithi (BRS), announced the names of four candidates for the party's first list in the upcoming parliamentary elections. B Vinod Kumar has been called up from Karimnagar, Koppula Eshwar from Peddapalli, Nama Nageshwar Rao from Khammam, and Maloth Kavitha from Mahbubabad.

Telangana holds 17 Lok Sabha seats. In the previous elections, the BRS (then TRS) won 9 seats, the BJP (4 seats), and the Congress (3). AIMIM, led by Asaduddin Owaisi, won one seat. So far, only the BRS and the BJP have declared candidates for the general election.

Political news Telangana 2024

The BJP has so far announced nine candidates for Telangana:

Karimnagar: Bandi Sanjay Kumar

Nizamabad: Dharmapuri Arvind

Zahirabad: BB Patil

Malkajgiri: Etela Rajender

Secunderabad: G. Kishan Reddy

Hyderabad: Kompella Madhavi Latha

Chevella: Konda Vishweshwar Reddy

Nagarkurnool (SC): Pothuganti Bharath Prasad

Bhongir: Boora Narsaiah Goud





