Lok Sabha polls: Karnataka Minister Zameer Ahmed Khan discusses with Telangana CM

Highlights
Hyderabad: In the wake of the coming parliamentary polls, Karnataka Housing and Minorities Welfare Minister Zameer Ahmed Khan held a discussion with Telangana CM Revanth Reddy here on Saturday.
As per directions from the high command and on the invitation of Reddy, the Karnataka minister called on the CM at his residence in Hyderabad and held political discussion with him for over one and a half hours.
The CM appealed to Zameer Ahmed Khan to take part in the campaign in the coming Lok Sabha polls on the lines of the recently held Assembly polls.
Actor Akbar bin Tabar, Ravi Boseraju, Shakil Nawaz, Ayaz Khan and Fazal Khan were present.
