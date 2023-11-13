Live
- Persistence Pays Off: Software Engineer's Plea for Drain Construction Gets PMO's Attention
- Waqf Board illegal appointments case: Delhi court sends accused to 3-day ED custody
- JDS Warns of Agitation: Farmers' Compensation Delay Sparks Threat of MLAs' Sit-In
- Telangana Guv seeks report on Hyderabad fire tragedy
- Inter school Ideathon challenge to find solutions for Brand Bengaluru launched
- 35 police personnel of a single station wrote letters seeking transfer
- Experience the Magic of Children's Day at Wonderla - A day filled with joy and the spirit of giving back
- Punjab sees AQI reduction of 7.6%
- Air pollution: A new cause for the rising diabetes rates in India?
- Ex-UK PM David Cameron appointed new Foreign Secy as Sunak reshuffles Cabinet
Just In
Lok Satta party leaders join BRS in presence of Madhavaram Krishna Rao
Highlights
Sheikh Wasim and Sheikh Aziz of Allapur Lok Satta Party along with 35 others joined the BRS party in the presence of Madhavaram Krishna Rao.
Sheikh Wasim and Sheikh Aziz of Allapur Lok Satta Party along with 35 others joined the BRS party in the presence of Madhavaram Krishna Rao. On this occasion they said that Chief Minister KCR always supports the welfare of the minority and stands by the poor people by introducing many welfare schemes..
They said that they are supporting the BRS government which is providing peace and security so that everyone can live together as brothers and sisters while keeping development on one side and welfare on the other.
Next Story
ADVERTISEMENT
ADVERTISEMENTS