Lok Satta party leaders join BRS in presence of Madhavaram Krishna Rao

Sheikh Wasim and Sheikh Aziz of Allapur Lok Satta Party along with 35 others joined the BRS party in the presence of Madhavaram Krishna Rao. On this occasion they said that Chief Minister KCR always supports the welfare of the minority and stands by the poor people by introducing many welfare schemes..

They said that they are supporting the BRS government which is providing peace and security so that everyone can live together as brothers and sisters while keeping development on one side and welfare on the other.