Long-cherished dream comes true for NIMS employees

Hyderabad: The long-cherished dream of employees of the Nizam’s Institute of Medical Sciences (NIMS) came true on Monday as the State government issued orders giving the green signal for encashment of earned leave. Keeping his promise, Health Minister C Damodar Raja Narasimha ensured that the orders were issued. Until now, regular NIMS employees, who are on AIIMS pay scales, did not have the option to encash their earned leave.

Employee unions had been bringing this issue to the government’s attention for a long time. Recently, representatives of the Hospital Nursing Association appealed to the minister regarding the matter. Responding positively, Minister Raja Narasimha discussed the issue with officials and issued necessary instructions.

As per the latest orders, NIMS employees can now surrender their earned leave and receive cash as per the Telangana Leave Rules, 1933, applicable to State government employees. Health Secretary Christina Z. Chongthu issued the government order to this effect on Monday.

The NIMS employee community expressed gratitude to Minister Damodar Raja Narasimha for recognising their hard work and fulfilling a long-pending demand.