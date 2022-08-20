Loopholes in system resulted In Jubilee Hills rape case accused getting bail: KTR

Hyderabad: Hitting back at trollers for the accused in the Jubilee Hills minor girl gang rape case, Minister for IT and Industries K T Rama Rao on Friday said that the loopholes in the Juvenile Justice Act, the Indian Penal Code (IPC) and the Code of Criminal Procedure (CrPC) has resulted in the alleged rapists getting bail.

"That's the reason, why I am demanding that these acts be amended so no rapist gets a bail and when convicted remains in Jail till death. Life imprisonment in truest sense," KTR said in a tweet.

Hitting out at the allegations of inaction by the Telangana government in the Jubilee Hills minor rape case, where the prime accused was the AIMIM MLA's son, KTR said the rapists were arrested swiftly and jailed.

"To the silly trolls who indulge in what aboutery and question what #Telangana Govt did in a recent rape case in Hyderabad. The rapists were arrested swiftly and sent to jail. After 45 days, the High Court had granted them Bail. We will fight on till these rapists get punished as per law," he said in another tweet.

The minister also slammed the Centre over the release of the 11 men who were sentenced to life in the Bilkis Bano gang rape case, and asked Prime Minister Narendra Modi to intervene and rescind the Gujarat government's decision to grant remission to the convicts. He said these acts of omission, commission and remission by the BJP government will not be forgotten.