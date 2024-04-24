Lord Rama Brahmothsavalu concluded on grand note

Bhadrachalam: After two weeks of devotional fanfare, Srirama Navami celebrations concluded here on a grand note with the Chakrasnanam programme held at Godavari River on Tuesday.

Earlier in the day, a special abhishekam was conducted by the priests to the festival deities in the temple premises. Later, amidst chanting of mantras, the festival deities were taken from the main temple to the bank of river Godavari in a ceremonial procession, with chants of “Jai Shri Ram” echoing throughout the way.

As part of the event, priests set the festive deities at the stage of the Vasista Mandapam, which is the bank of river Godvari. Following this, the Chakrasnanam was conducted by the priests with mid chanting of mantras and vedas.

“The mark of the programme has indicated completion of the Sri Rama Navami celebrations here,” said the priests. Later in the evening, special pujas were conducted by the priests.